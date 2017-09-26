Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cost of drugs is among the pressures on the health board's finances

NHS Highland is facing a potential overspend of £18.2m on its 2017/18 budget unless it can make further savings.

The health board's interim director of finance, Dave Garden, has warned of the situation in a report to board members.

He said NHS Highland has managed to save £20.3m and identified a further £17.5m, but needed to find still more savings.

However, the health board added that it expects to break even in 2017/18.

It said the Scottish government has been made aware of its financial position.

Pressures on NHS Highland's budget include providing care to an increasingly ageing population and the cost of drugs.

Finance chief Mr Garden said staff had worked hard to achieve savings made so far.

He said: "Never before have we delivered such a high amount of savings in a short space of time.

"While this represents significant progress, we currently have a shortfall in delivering savings of £10m and further pressures of £8m have emerged.

"Everyone recognised that this year was going to be a challenge but the pressures which have come in are further adding to the scale of the problem."