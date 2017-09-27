A man who killed a woman in a crash after speeding dangerously on a Highlands road has been jailed for four-and-a-half years

Steven Keiro, 25, lost control of his car and drove into the path of Linsy Gordon's vehicle on the A862 Dingwall to Ardullie roundabout.

The 49-year-old mother and care manager died in hospital later on the day of the accident, 24 October 2014.

Keiro, of Smithton, Inverness, was also banned from driving for eight years.

He denied causing death by driving dangerously at excessive speed on the A9 and A862 and colliding with Ms Gordon's car at an earlier trial.

After being convicted of the offence, the court heard that Keiro had been banned from driving for seven months and fined £400 for a speeding offence at Inverness Sheriff Court in 2015.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Ms Gordon had been returning to her home in Evanton after walking in the Cairngorms with work colleagues when the crash happened.

Judge Lord Armstrong told Keiro: "No sentence I can impose can be in any sense a measure of the value of the life that has been lost."

The judge said that because of the level of criminal culpability shown by Keiro there was, in his view, no alternative to a prison sentence.