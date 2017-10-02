A number of computer systems at the largest hospital in the Highlands have been affected by an overnight flood in the building's basement.

The servers affected support day-to-day business at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, said NHS Highland.

The hospital has a paper-based contingency plan in place.

The health board said patients were safe, but added there was an impact on reports and results from the X-ray department and laboratories.

NHS Highland said Raigmore's management team was "engaged in minimising impact" on patients and supporting staff.

It said it was anticipated that there would be "some detrimental impact" to outpatient and theatre services, with a team of administrative staff currently contacting people with appointments for Monday morning.

The health board said: "If you have an appointment today, or have been asked to attend Raigmore Hospital for an investigation or operation, please continue with your plans unless contacted.

"Work continues on the recovery and connectivity of the servers to ensure that services will resume as quickly as possible.

"Further updates will be issued. We would ask that you don't phone the hospital as our telecommunications systems are also affected at the moment, but contact numbers will be issued as soon as possible."