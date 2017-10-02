Image copyright Paul Campbell

Scotland's Loopallu music festival has been staged for the last time.

Held in Ullapool on Friday and Saturday, the event was marking its 13th year.

Its organisers decided to make this year's the final Loopallu after they were unable to secure the continued use of the site's usual beachside venue.

The weekend's festival was held at the village pier, the first time this had been done.

Acts included The View, Glasvegas, The Pigeon Detectives and Hunter and the Bear.

Crime writer Ian Rankin also gave a talk during the festival.

In previous years, The Wonder Stuff, Twin Atlantic and Mark Radcliffe's band Galleon Blast have played at Loopallu - which is Ullapool backwards.

