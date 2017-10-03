Comhairle vows to boost its female representation
- 3 October 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A Scottish local authority which only has men as councillors has agreed to take action to address the situation.
No women were elected on to Western Isles Council - Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - at May's local council elections.
Councillors have agreed that women be appointed to each of the comhairle's member/officer working groups.
The local authority said the move would ensure female representation in its decision-making processes.