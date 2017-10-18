Highlands & Islands

Serious crash on A9 at Aviemore closes road in both directions

The A9 has been closed in both directions in Aviemore following a serious crash.

The crash, which is thought to involve a lorry and a car, happened just before 16:00.

Police said local diversions had been put in place.

No further information is available.

