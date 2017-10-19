Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

A 37-year-old man has died in a collision between a car and a lorry on the A9 in the Highlands.

The crash near Aviemore happened just before 16:00 on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said one person had to be cut free from the wreckage by firefighters. The A9 was closed in both directions following the crash.

The man who died was from the nearby village of Kingussie, officers said.