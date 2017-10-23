Image caption The school would be for families moving into new housing associated with Inverness' West Link road

Highland Council has began a public consultation on a proposal for a new primary school in Inverness.

The school would be for families living in new housing developments in the city's Ness Castle and Ness-side areas.

Hundreds of new homes are to be built in these areas following the completion of Inverness' new West Link road.

Councillors have been warning of pressures that new developments have been putting on existing schools in Inverness and the need for new schools.

Highland Council's public consultation will run until 1 December.

The West Link is nearing completion with land near the road made available for new housing developments.