A man accused of sexual assault charges sent threatening texts to his alleged victim in which he urged the woman to drop the charges, a court has heard.

Alan Ness, 39, of Inverness, also made threatening phone calls.

Ness was cleared of sexual assault and rape charges following proceedings at the High Court in Edinburgh last month.

However, was convicted of sending offensive and threatening texts and has been sentenced to carry out 300 hours community service.

Ness will also be supervised by the authorities for a period of two years.

Shooting threat

He was convicted of breaching the 2003 Communications Act by sending the woman a text message on 17 February 2015 which contained private images.

Ness was also convicted of breaching the act on a second occasion by sending text messages on 8 March 2015 which were grossly offensive.

Jurors also convicted Ness of attempting to pervert the course of justice by sending threatening texts and making phone calls on 19 and 20 August 2015 to the woman.

In the messages he threatened to shoot the woman.

He sent picture messages of a firearm to her in a bid to get her to drop the charges.

On Thursday, at the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lady Carmichael ordered Ness to carry out community service for his actions.

Defence counsel Shelagh McCall QC said her client was addressing a drink problem.