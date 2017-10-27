From the section

Image copyright iancorless.com/iancorless.net Image caption The championship's organisers have held ultra events in Scotland previously

An ultra running world championships are to be held in Scotland for the first time next year.

The 2018 Skyrunning World Championships will be based in Kinlochleven in the Highlands.

Over 13 to 15 September, athletes from all over the world will compete in a series of runs on courses in Lochaber's hills, mountains and glens.

The world championships have previously been held in the mountains of Italy, France and Spain.

This year, four International Skyrunning Federation endurance running races were held in Lochaber.

They included the Salomon Ben Nevis Ultra and Salomon Ring of Steall Skyrace.