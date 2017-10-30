Image caption The Pacific blue fin tuna was returned to the sea using a landing craft crane

Salmon farmers off a Hebridean island have rescued a 300kg (47-stone) Pacific blue fin tuna after it appeared in one of their pens.

Marine Harvest staff at Colonsay said they were stunned to see the fish, which is normally associated with the warmer waters of the Pacific.

They said they spotted the 3m-long tuna after noticing "a feeding frenzy" near their salmon enclosures.

The fish was eventually caught using a net and crane and returned to the sea.

'Like a torpedo'

Farm manager Ali Geddes said: "We'd noticed a lot of activity around the southern part of the farm - there seemed to be a real feeding frenzy going on with the dolphins and porpoises.

"It's now clear they were chasing a tuna. These things can move at real speed - up to 50mph - and it seems to have burst through the foot of the pen like a torpedo.

"Thankfully the tuna seems to be unhurt and none of our own fish have escaped.

"The hole the tuna made was more like a slash than a round hole and we called in divers who repaired it within a few hours."

Atlantic blue fin tuna are common in Scottish waters, but Pacific blue fin tuna are rare because of their preference for the warmer waters of the North and South Pacific oceans.

The salmon farmers used a special panel net, normally used during harvesting to allow smaller fish to swim through the gaps, to contain the huge tuna.

A landing craft crane was then used to lift the fish into a large basket before it was released into the open sea before swimming away.

Ben Hadfield, managing director of Marine Harvest Scotland said: "It could have been a very different story and it's testament to their skills that this beautiful fish is still alive and well."