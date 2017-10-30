Image copyright Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI

A woman who had got lost in the dark on a walk in woodland on Skye on Saturday night was able to alert a lifeboat crew to her location using a torch.

She had earlier raised the alarm by calling Police Scotland using her mobile before the device ran out of battery power.

Kyle of Lochalsh lifeboat was launched at 21:00 to help coastguard volunteers in a search for her.

The woman was found and helped to safety at about an hour later.

She had become disorientated in the dark while on a walk in dense woodland in the Kinloch area of Skye.

Kyle lifeboat crew set off a white flare to illuminate the area, before spotting the woman's torch signals.

A member of the lifeboat crew walked through "very dense vegetation" to reach her.

The woman was unhurt and was helped to safety by the lifeboat and coastguard volunteers.

A Kyle RNLI spokesman said: 'The walker knew the area where she was walking well and was equipped with a torch.

"When she became disorientated in an area of very thick woodland and realised she was lost and her mobile phone battery was almost flat, she did the correct thing and called the emergency services."