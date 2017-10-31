Image copyright Martin Parr/Magnum Photos Image caption A postbox on Yell, Shetland

A photographer is sharing his interest in red postboxes in some of the UK's most dramatic landscapes.

Martin Parr's collection of images were taken during holidays in the Scottish Highlands and Islands with his wife, Susie.

Image copyright Martin Parr/Magnum Photos Image caption A postbox in Applecross in the north west Highlands

Image copyright Martin Parr/Magnum Photos Image caption A postbox at Helmsdale in Sutherland

The couple travelled across the Highlands mainland and also visited many islands, including Barra, Lewis, and Islay as well as the isles of Orkney and Shetland.

Mr Parr's photographs have been published in new book, Remote Scottish Postboxes, by RRB PhotoBooks.

He said: "When you are in the middle of nowhere, in a bleak landscape and in wild weather, these little post boxes are strangely comforting, a sign that other people are around, that life is going on, and that you are connected to the world."