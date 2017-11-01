Image copyright Google Image caption Transport Scotland said it had reviewed accident data on the stretch of A82 in Inverness

Residents of two streets forming part of the A82 trunk road want a pedestrian crossing controlled by traffic lights to help improve safety.

Tomnahurich Street and Glenurquhart Road in Inverness have "islands" but no controlled crossing.

MSP David Stewart describes the streets as the "most pedestrian unfriendly" in the Highlands and Islands.

Transport Scotland said accident data had shown there was not safety issue that could be addressed by a crossing.

But Labour MSP Mr Stewart said people living along the two streets want a controlled pedestrian crossing installed.

The places people cross the A82 to reach include shops, Highland Council's headquarters and also the nearby Eden Court Theatre and Inverness Leisure Centre.

Mr Stewart said: "Since taking up the issue, there have been other constituents contact me to support a crossing on this road so I am very disappointed by this brush off from the agency."

He added: "Transport Scotland has offered a meeting with Scotland's Strategic Road Safety Team to discuss this further and I will take this up and continue with the push to get a crossing here."

In a letter to Mr Stewart, Transport Scotland said it had consulted with Police Scotland on the matter.

The agency also said the streets were being assessed as part of a wider, ongoing examination of the A82 where it passes through Inverness.

In the letter, Transport Scotland added: "A review of injury accident data from 1 January 2014 to 30 May 2017 shows that there has been one single personal injury which occurred on 7 July 2016, therefore we do not believe that there is a road safety issue which could be addressed by the installation of a controlled pedestrian crossing."

The letter ended with the invitation to Mr Stewart to meet with Scotland's Strategic Road Safety Team.