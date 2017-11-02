From the section

Image copyright Stuart Black/Highland Council Image caption A section of the new bridge being lifted by a crane during construction work earlier this year

Highland Council has published a shortlist of eight names for a new crossing that has been constructed over the River Ness in Inverness.

The bridge forms part of the city's new West Link road.

The names are Canal Parks Bridge, Caledonian Crossing, Great Glen Crossing, Holm Mills Bridge, Ness West Crossing, Torvean Bridge, West Link Bridge and Whin Bridge.

The public are being asked to vote for their favourite name.

The poll will be open until midday on Monday 6 November.

Once open, the West Link road will form a link between the A9, A96 and A82 trunk roads.