Caithness hospital beds review to be restarted
- 3 November 2017
NHS Highland is to start from scratch a review of hospital bed provision in Caithness following public protests.
Thousands of people were involved in rallies held in Wick and Thurso last week to oppose planned redesigns of local hospital services.
Campaigners have concerns the health board will cut the number of beds at community hospitals.
NHS Highland said it had given a commitment to consider options put forward by the campaigners.