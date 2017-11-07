Image copyright Highland Council Image caption The landslip in Knoydart happened last month

A new stretch of road may have to be constructed on a lifeline route in the Highlands to bypass a section damaged by a landslide.

A 15m (49ft) section of the single track road between Scottas and Airor on the remote Knoydart peninsula collapsed at Soldiers Rock last month.

Highland Council is considering an option to construct a new 300m (984.3ft) road.

This would connect the top and bottom of the existing road.

The road is a lifeline route for the communities of Airor, Doune and Sandaig.

While it is closed, people in the local communities affected have set up their own "shuttle" service. This involves having a vehicle on either side of the collapsed section.