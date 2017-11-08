Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms

Having the best mountaineering equipment is not enough to cope with winter conditions in Scotland's mountains, experts have warned.

Snow and freezing temperatures are being encountered in areas including the Cairngorms and Torridon.

Mountaineering Scotland said people venturing into the hills should have the skills for dealing with winter weather, as well as the right gear.

It said weather and avalanche forecasts should also be checked in advance.

Winter skills include the ability to identify potential avalanche risks and action to take if a slide occurs.

Heather Morning, Mountaineering Scotland's mountain safety adviser, said: "Folk heading out onto the hills in winter should take advantage of the advice and information on offer to ensure a safe and enjoyable day."

She added: "As well as making sure you have an ice axe, and crampons that fit, remember that winter days are shorter and colder, so a head torch with spare batteries is essential.

"A simple bivouac shelter is also a very good addition to the kit you carry in your winter rucksack."

'Navigation errors'

Kev Mitchell, vice chairman of Scottish Mountain Rescue, said: "Mountain rescue in Scotland is provided free by world class volunteers on call at all times and in all weathers.

"We fully endorse the Mountaineering Scotland winter safety message and would encourage hill-goers to ensure that they have left details of their intended route and expected return time.

"People should also be aware of and use the latest navigation/location technology such as GPS or OS locate and other similar apps to avoid navigation errors.

"However, it is critical that a paper map and a compass are carried and that people know how to use them."

Mr Mitchell added: "If you require assistance on the hills, dial 999, ask for Police then Mountain Rescue."

Last month, Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team said a lost hillwalker's bright orange survival bag helped him to survive a night out in the hills, and the effort to find him.

The man from the Glasgow area had to spend a night in the hills near Glen Strathfarrar after making a navigational error.

His bag was spotted the following morning during a search involving more than 30 people from five mountain rescue teams.