Highlands & Islands

Snowy scenes in Scotland's hills

Snow at CairnGorm Mountain Image copyright CairnGorm Mountain

Snow has been falling heavily over parts of the Scottish Highlands.

Some of the deepest snow is high in the Cairngorms, but it has also been falling at lower levels including around Aviemore.

Ben Wyvis, a mountain in Easter Ross, along with high ground at the Lecht in Aberdeenshire and in Glen Coe have coverings of the white stuff.

While not unusual for this time of year, there was a lack of snow last autumn and winter.

Image copyright RonbythLoch
Image caption Snow has also been falling in and around Aviemore in the Cairngorms
Image copyright CairnGorm Mountain
Image caption Some of the deepest snow is high in the Cairngorms
Image copyright CairnGorm Mountain
Image caption Snow at CairnGorm Mountain
Image copyright Lecht 2090
Image caption Snow at the Lecht ski area in Aberdeenshire

