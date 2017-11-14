Highlands & Islands

Woman reported missing from Fort William found

Police have traced a Fort William woman who had been reported missing by her family.

Yvonne Hill, 31, had last been seen in the Uddingston area in South Lanarkshire at about 16:00 on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Police Scotland said Ms Hill had been found safe and well.

