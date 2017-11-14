Woman reported missing from Fort William found
- 14 November 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Police have traced a Fort William woman who had been reported missing by her family.
Yvonne Hill, 31, had last been seen in the Uddingston area in South Lanarkshire at about 16:00 on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Police Scotland said Ms Hill had been found safe and well.