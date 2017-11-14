Major phase in demolition of Dounreay

Image copyright DSRL Image caption The risk of coastal erosion is driving the need for new buildings for storing waste on the site

Permission has been sought for major changes to the Dounreay nuclear power complex in Caithness.

A planning application has been submitted to Highland Council for the dismantling and demolition of the site's reactors.

The application covers other work, including construction of new buildings to store low level radioactive waste.

The waste is currently held in pits that are at risk of being exposed due to coastal erosion.

Dounreay Site Restoration Limited has estimated that this could take from 800 to 3,000 years to happen, with the radioactive material then being washed out into the North Atlantic.

Image copyright DSRL Image caption The planning application include the dismantling of Dounreay's dome

The buildings to be demolished include the Dounreay Fast Reactor's exterior superstructure, known as the dome and the sphere. It is a landmark feature of the nuclear site, near Thurso.

Built in the 1950s, Dounreay was an experimental nuclear power site.

The application is the last of three planning phases covering the overall decommissioning of the complex.

Phil Craig, Dounreay managing director, said: "While this next phase in our decommissioning mission signifies a step change in visible decommissioning, with skyline changes expected as reactor buildings and other structures are ultimately removed, there will be no change to our highest priorities - safety, security and environmental protection."