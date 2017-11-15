A man has died following a fire at a cabin in Caithness.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze in the building on farmland at Lyth, near Wick, at 09:00.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews extinguished the fire and the man's body was found inside the cabin.

Police Scotland said a joint investigation with SFRS into the cause of the fire was at an early stage.