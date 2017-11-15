Man dies in fire at cabin on farmland in Caithness
- 15 November 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died following a fire at a cabin in Caithness.
Emergency services were alerted to the blaze in the building on farmland at Lyth, near Wick, at 09:00.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews extinguished the fire and the man's body was found inside the cabin.
Police Scotland said a joint investigation with SFRS into the cause of the fire was at an early stage.