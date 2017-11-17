Image copyright Lochaber MRT Image caption Thursday's rescue was described as an "excellent multiple agency response"

A forester was injured after a tree he was felling rolled off its stump and trapped him.

The man sustained a number of lower limb injuries in the accident in Glen Loy Forest in Lochaber on Thursday.

Seventeen members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, ambulance personnel, police and Inverness Coastguard helicopter assisted him.

The man was given first aid before being winched up to the helicopter and flown to Inverness' Raigmore Hospital.

Lochaber MRT described the rescue as an "excellent muti-agency response" which had also involved Forestry Commission workers, and was carried out in difficult terrain.