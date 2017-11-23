Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Extensive searches have been made for Alasdair Macleod

The search for a missing creel boat skipper has been terminated pending further information, the coastguard has said.

Alasdair Macleod's boat, Varuna, was found on rocks near Applecross at about 14:30 on Monday.

Searches were made that day and again on Tuesday and Wednesday involving the coastguard, RNLI, fishing boats and of shorelines by a police dog unit.

Mr Macleod, 57, is a well-known figure in the community of Applecross.

He regularly blogs on his work as a fisherman and life in the north west Highlands.

Kaimes Beasley, duty controller for HM Coastguard said: "Following an extensive search over a number of days, we have been unable to locate the missing fisherman.

"The decision has been made to terminate the search pending further information.

"Our thoughts are with all those involved."