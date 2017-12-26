Banff Mountain Film Festival headed for Scotland
Canada's Banff Mountain Film Festival begins its latest world tour next month.
The festival showcases short films on climbing, mountain biking, skiing, kayaking, adventure travel and achievements in sports.
The UK and Ireland leg of the latest tour begins in Edinburgh on 13 January.
It will then go to Glasgow on 14 January, Inverness on 31 January and 1 February, Stirling on 2 February and Pitlochry on 3 February.
Among the films to be shown is Edges, a documentary about 90-year-old American ice skater Yvonne Dowlen, who died in January this year.
Frozen Road is about Ben Page, from Yorkshire, who braved plunging temperatures of -30C while travelling on his bike in Canada's Arctic.
Into Twin Galaxies - A Greenland Epic follows three National Geographic Adventurers of the Year, Ben Stookesberry, Sarah McNair-Landry and Erik Boomer, on an extreme kayaking mission in Greenland.
Another of the films, Imagination, is about a skier who performs back flips and other stunts in snow-covered urban environments.
