Image copyright Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team used a tracked vehicle to access the area

Three climbers who forgot their map have been rescued after they become lost in a Cairngorms blizzard.

The otherwise well-equipped trio had set out from the Cairngorm ski centre, heading for the Northern Corries.

After the alarm was raised late on Wednesday, eight members of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team used a tracked vehicle to access the area before setting off on foot.

The climbers were eventually led to safety after a five-hour operation.

Image copyright Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team Image caption The mountain rescue took five hours

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team leader Willie Anderson later said: "The party were excellently equipped but forgot their map.

"Despite having the best of gear this simple omission could have cost them their lives.

"Nowadays mountaineers spend huge sums of money on tremendous gear, but it's the few quid spent on a basic map and compass that is often the best investment."