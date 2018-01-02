Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption Police officers closed the road following the collision

A cyclist is believed to have died in a crash near Beauly in the Highlands.

Police were called to the scene of the collision, involving a red Kia Rio, on the evening of 1 January.

They confirmed officers were attending a "serious" road traffic collision on the A862 Kirkhill to Beauly road near Meikle Phoineas but have not released any information about casualties.

The road remained closed for much of the night to allow for investigation and recovery work.