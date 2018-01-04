Image copyright Google Image caption Residents of Drumnadrochit have been told of attempts to withdraw money in Mumbai, using their card details

More than 50 residents of a Highlands village may have been targeted in a credit and debit cards scam.

People in Drumnadrochit were contacted by their banks over the festive period about attempts to withdraw money using their card details in Mumbai, India.

The banks involved stopped the transactions before any theft could be committed, and are investigating.

Resident Laura Mitchell told BBC Radio Scotland she and many others in Drumnadrochit had been targeted.

She said: "It seems half the village has been done - over 50 just from the comments I have seen on Facebook."

Police Scotland have been made aware of the attempted fraud.