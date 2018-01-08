Highlands & Islands

Scotland the Brrr-ave: Fun in frozen mountains

  • 8 January 2018
Skier at CairnGorm Mountain Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX
Image caption Snowsports enthusiasts at CairnGorm Mountain

Outdoor sports enthusiasts made the most of the weekend's freezing but calm winter weather in Scotland's mountains.

Mountain snowsports centres, including CairnGorm Mountain near Aviemore, were busy with skiers and snowboarders.

Climbers and hillwalkers also headed to snow-covered peaks in Lochaber, Glen Coe, Creag Meagaidh, Torridon and Cairngorms.

Images of the busy, wintry scenes were captured by Scottish Avalanche Information Service teams and photographer Peter Jolly.

Hillwalkers in snow in Glencoe Image copyright SAIS Glencoe
Image caption Hillwalkers in Glen Coe
Northern Cairngorms Image copyright SAIS Northern Cairngorms
Image caption The snow-covered Northern Cairngorms
Lochnagar Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms
Image caption Lochnagar in the Southern Cairngorms in all its wintry glory on Sunday
Hillwalkers at Lochnagar Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms
Image caption Hillwalkers at Lochnagar
Coire Chriochairein Image copyright SAIS Creag Meagaidh
Image caption Deep snow in the Highlands' Coire Chriochairein
Torridon Image copyright SAIS Torridon
Image caption Torridon at the weekend
Hillwalker in Observatory Gully, Lochaber Image copyright SAIS Lochaber
Image caption A hillwalker on the move at the bottom of Observatory Gully in Lochaber
Young skiers at CairnGorm Mountain Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX
Image caption Two young skiers enjoying the conditions at CairnGorm Mountain
Skiers at CairnGorm Mountain Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX
Image caption CairnGorm Mountain was among Scotland's mountain snowsports centres able to offer skiing and snowboarding at the weekend
Skiers at CairnGorm Mountain Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX
Image caption A busy scene at CairnGorm Mountain

All images are copyrighted.

