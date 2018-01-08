Flu suspends all visiting to Raigmore Hospital
- 8 January 2018
All visiting to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness has been suspended due to increasing cases of flu.
NHS Highland has taken the measure to offer protection to patients, staff and visitors.
The health board said people could visit Raigmore only "under special circumstances and with the agreement of the nurse in charge".
Some patients have had elective surgery postponed because of the situation.