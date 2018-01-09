Image copyright Google Image caption Steve Fraser was struck on Inverness' Friar's Bridge

A rally driver suffered life changing injuries when he was struck by a car as he walked to a party.

Steve Fraser had been socialising in Inverness after taking part in the Snowman Rally when he was knocked down on the city's Friar's Bridge.

The driver of the car, Andrei Sinzieanu, 26, was drunk at the time and disqualified from driving, Inverness Sheriff Court has heard.

The Romanian fled the scene and was later stopped by police on the A9.

Mr Fraser, 35, suffered multiple injuries, including broken bones and an injury to his liver. He had to learn to walk again following the incident on 19 February last year.

The court heard that he had been unable to return to his job as a gamekeeper.

Sinzieanu has admitted six charges - drunk driving, dangerous driving, being a disqualified driver, having no insurance, causing serious injury to Mr Fraser, and attempting to pervert the course of justice by trying to avoid arrest.

He was told that he faces a lengthy custodial sentence. Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood remanded him in custody until 6 February for a background report.