Visiting hours have been restricted at the largest hospital in the Western Isles because of high levels of respiratory illnesses, including flu.

NHS Western Isles said the temporary measure at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway on Lewis was in place to help protect patients, staff and visitors.

Visiting hours have been reduced on all wards. Visits outside the new times can be made in "extenuating circumstances".

People suffering from flu and flu-like symptoms have been asked to stay away.