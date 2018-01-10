Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A sheep-worrying incident on Skye is being investigated by police

Two sheep have been killed in a sheep-worrying incident on Skye, police have said.

Police Scotland is trying to trace the owner of a large black and tan dog.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Friday 5 January in Glenbrittle.

Police said they also wanted to speak to the driver of a green Land Rover which was seen at the time.