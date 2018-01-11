Loch Ness RNLI confirms busiest year
- 11 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Loch Ness RNLI has confirmed its final tally of shouts for 2017 - its busiest year since the station was opened in 2008.
The volunteers responded to 33 call-outs.
In August, the station near Drumnadrochit had its busiest single day with three call-outs to three separate incidents.
This year will see Loch Ness RNLI move into a new station close to its current base.