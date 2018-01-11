Loch Ness RNLI confirms busiest year

Image copyright RNLI Loch Ness

Loch Ness RNLI has confirmed its final tally of shouts for 2017 - its busiest year since the station was opened in 2008.

The volunteers responded to 33 call-outs.

In August, the station near Drumnadrochit had its busiest single day with three call-outs to three separate incidents.

This year will see Loch Ness RNLI move into a new station close to its current base.