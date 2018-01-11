Image copyright Google Image caption A section of the A834 in Strathpeffer is to be closed temporarily from 22 January

A section of road through Strathpeffer could be closed for up to three weeks during work on a main sewer starting on 22 January, Scottish Water has said.

The closure on the A834 will prevent traffic travelling between Dingwall and Contin through the village.

All through traffic will be diverted via the A835 Ullapool Road.

The closure will also affect some access to the local primary school. Scottish Water said alternative access to the school would be available.

Scott Heath, senior project manager for contractor aBV, said the sewer renewal work had been timed to avoid Christmas and the village's popular Strathpuffer mountain bike event.

He said: "We recognise that the need to close the A834 will cause disruption.

Image copyright Scottish Water Image caption Scottish Water has released details of a diversion during the sewer renewal work

Image copyright Scottish Water Image caption Alternative access to the village school will also be put in place

"Unfortunately, at this location there is no other way to complete the work that is needed safely.

"We are very grateful for the community's input over the last year while we have been planning this work."

Meanwhile, Highland Council has warned of disruption to travel on Inverness' busy Millburn Road.

Roadworks that are expected to last about three weeks started at the junction of Millburn Road and Diriebught Road this week.