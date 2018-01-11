Car found in sea at Wick Harbour
- 11 January 2018
The emergency services are dealing with the discovery of a car in the sea at Wick Harbour.
It is unclear at this stage if there was anyone in the vehicle when it entered the water.
Police, coastguard and RNLI teams are responding to the incident in the Caithness town.