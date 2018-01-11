Highlands & Islands

Rescue team alerted to fallen climber in Cairngorms

  • 11 January 2018

Mountain rescuers are responding to reports of a climber falling in the Northern Cairngorms.

The climber is understood to have got into difficulty in Coire an t-Sneachda in the Northern Corries.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team has been mobilised. Coire an t-Sneachda is one of Scotland's busiest areas for winter climbing.

