Image caption Joint Warrior involves thousands of personnel and dozens of warships and aircraft

A major Nato exercise usually held twice a year in and around Scotland will be held only once this year.

Organised by the Royal Navy, Joint Warrior involves thousands of military personnel and dozens of warships and aircraft.

Usually it is held over two weeks in spring and again in autumn.

But this year the second exercise will not be held due to the UK armed forces taking part in two other major exercises.

The Royal Navy said two Joint Warrior exercises were expected to be held again in 2019.

Another exercise taking place later this year is SAIF SAREEA 3, which has been described as the biggest joint UK-Omani exercise to be held in the last 15 years.

Armed forces personnel will also take part in Trident Juncture 2018, a Nato exercise held every three years and this time being held in Norway during October.

The Royal Navy said Trident Juncture would feature elements which are also common to Joint Warrior exercises.