Image copyright Bethany Walker family Image caption Bethany Walker contracted the flu virus which developed into pneumonia

An 18-year-old student has died in hospital after catching the flu virus.

Bethany Walker, from Applecross in Wester Ross, had been suffering from the virus at home before it developed into pneumonia.

She was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where she died last Friday.

Her mother Heather Teale paid tribute to her "beautiful girl", describing her as "the best daughter I could have ever wished for".

Details of the teenager's death emerged as official figures confirmed the number of flu cases in Scotland has doubled in the last week.

Eight of the 53 people treated in intensive care units in Scotland in the past fortnight have died, although officials stressed they may have had underlying health issues.

'Best possible treatment'

In a Facebook post, Bethany's mother said: "My beautiful daughter Bethany Walker was taken from me yesterday.

"She had been suffering from a flu virus, which became pneumonia, she was airlifted to Raigmore with me by her side yesterday morning, where she rapidly deteriorated, the staff in intensive care could not have done more, she was given the best possible treatment from a team of 8 people for over two hours, they tried everything possible but sadly despite their best efforts she didn't make it.

"I am broken, the bottom has fallen out of my world. I have my mum with me, and my wonderful son Danny Walker who are both feeling the same loss as I am. Life will never be the same again.

"Bethany, I love you to the moon and back, I always have and I always will, you were the best daughter I could have ever wished for and I will always be the proudest mum in the world.

"I have no more words. I'm truly devastated. Sleep tight my beautiful girl, your brother and I will love you forever, you will never be out of my thoughts as long as I live."

Ms Walker left Plockton High School last summer before going on to study midwifery in Aberdeen.

The school said Bethany was a "kind, caring and gifted" student who had been a "super role model" to younger pupils.

She was among students who stay in a hostel in Plockton due to distance they have to travel from their homes to attend classes.

Plockton High School said: "It was a privilege for all of us to have taught Bethany, to have known her in her years in the school and to have maintained contact with her after she left.

"It is tragic to lose someone so young and the thoughts of the whole school and the hostel are with Bethany's family at this sad time."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Just over half of flu strains currently circulating match those in the 2017/18 vaccine

Weekly figures released by Health Protection Scotland (HPS) on Thursday showed an increase in cases of flu from 46 per 100,000 people in the last week of December to 107 per 100,000 in the first week of January.

The official figures revealed:

The flu status has been raised from "normal" seasonal activity to "moderate"

A further 30 patients needed intensive care

Mortality rates related to the virus were still "low", with eight out of the total of 53 intensive care cases having died

The flu rate had also doubled the previous week, from just over 20 per 100,000 to 46 per 100,000

Just over half of the circulating strains of flu match those in the 2017/18 vaccine, and most are believed to be the H3N2 strain known as "Aussie Flu" after problems the virus caused in Australia.

Questions have been asked in recent days about low flu immunisation uptake rates for NHS staff, with HPS again urging everyone who is eligible for vaccination to do so.

The HPS report said: "Vaccination of those eligible for seasonal influenza remains the most important preventative measure to reduce influenza".