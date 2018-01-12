Image copyright Getty Images

Eleven books have made the longlist for the new Highland Book Prize.

More than 25 publishers submitted 54 books for the award set up to recognise the literary talent of the region and writing about the Highlands.

The shortlist is to be published in April and the winner will be announced at the Ullapool Book Festival on 11 May.

The Highland Society of London and Moniack Mhor Creative Writing Centre are involved in the prize.

On the longlist are:

Waypoints by Ian Stephen

The Finest Road in the World by James Miller

Highland Retreats by Mary Miers

Border by Kapka Kassabova

The Potter's Tale by Dion Alexander

Memory and Straw by Angus Peter Campbell

The Angel in the Stone by RL McKinney

The Hebrides by Paul Murton

Walking with Cattle by Terry J Williams

The Whisky Dictionary by Iain Hector Ross

Among the Summer Snows by Christopher Nicholson

Moniack Mhor Centre's director Rachel Humphries said: "We are thrilled to be able to facilitate this much needed new book prize.

"The level of high quality submissions in its inaugural year has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We've worked with some exceptional readers in the first round of judging and are excited to see the shortlist in April."