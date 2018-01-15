Peaks season: Avalanche forecasting in Scotland
The Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) has completed its first month of its latest forecasting season.
Every winter, SAIS assesses avalanche hazards in Lochaber, Glen Coe and Creag Meagaidh.
The service also covers the Southern Cairngorms, Northern Cairngorms and Torridon.
It provides daily information on the stability of snowpack on the mountains from December until mid-April.
The latest season began on 15 December. Twenty-eight avalanches have been recorded by SAIS so far.
Conditions experienced so far by the teams have included snow-covered mountains in cold, but calm weather.
At the weekend, there was windier weather and poor visibility high up in places such as Lochaber and the Southern Cairngorms.
But snow has been forecast for Scotland this week.
A total of 90 avalanches were recorded by last season, SAIS' lowest number of recorded avalanches in almost 10 years.
In the previous 2015-16 season there were 207.
All images are copyrighted to SAIS.