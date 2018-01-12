Highlands & Islands

Police renew appeal after cyclist's death near Kirkhill

  • 12 January 2018
Damaged car Image copyright JASPERIMAGE
Image caption Police officers closed the road following the collision

Police have renewed an appeal witnesses after a cyclist died in a collision with a car on New Year's Day.

The accident happened on the straight section of the A862 east of Meikle Phoineas by Kirkhill at about 19:20.

The 47-year-old cyclist, who was from the Kiltarlity area, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision who has not yet contacted them.

