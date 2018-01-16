Highlands & Islands

Three men attack and rob woman in Fort William

  • 16 January 2018

A woman has been attacked and robbed by three men in Fort William.

The 50-year-old suffered injuries to her face and had jewellery stolen from her during the incident on Saturday.

The incident happened at about 21:00 on Carn Dearg Road in the Claggan area of the town.

Police Scotland said the three men were all aged in their mid 20s. The force has appealed for witnesses to the attack.

