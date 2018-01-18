Image copyright CairnGorm Mountain Image caption The Ptarmigan is situated 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain

A planned revamp of the UK's highest restaurant has been unveiled.

The Ptarmigan is situated 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain in the Cairngorms, near Aviemore.

It forms part of the CairnGorm Mountain snowsports centre, which is owned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise and operated by Natural Retreats.

The redesign, which includes an extension featuring a rooftop walkway, is the subject of a public consultation.

Image copyright CairnGorm Mountain Image caption A visualisation of revamped restaurant