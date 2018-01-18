Woman assaulted by male van driver in Thurso
- 18 January 2018
Police have appealed for witnesses to an assault on a female driver by the male driver of a van in Thurso.
The woman was uninjured but shaken by the incident which happened at about 17:30 on Wednesday near the town's swimming pool.
The man was driving a white Ford Transit van.
Police said the car and the van were stopped on Millbank Road when the assault happened.