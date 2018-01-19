Highlands & Islands

Three cars and lorry in crash on A96 near Nairn

The emergency services have been dealing with a four-vehicle crash on the A96 near Nairn.

The accident involving three cars and a lorry happened at about 12:24 between Auldearn and Brodie.

There are no details at this stage on casualties.

Police Scotland said the road was closed at the scene would be closed for some time. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

