Traffic chaos at Scottish ski resorts

Image caption It was a busy day on the slopes at Nevis Range

Snowsports enthusiasts heading to some of Scotland's most popular ski centres are facing traffic jams up to six miles long.

Police urged people heading to Nevis Range or Glencoe Mountain Resort to turn back.

Car parks at both resorts were full and surrounding roads were experiencing serious traffic problems.

As well as lengthy tailbacks, abandoned cars were blocking the path of gritters.

Skip Twitter post by @northernPolice TRAFFIC ISSUES AT @glencoemountain & @TheNevisRange .



Car parks at both ski resorts are now FULL. Cars left on access roads are causing obstructions for gritters and other vehicles. Please remove them or risk them being seized. — NorthernPolice (@northernPolice) January 20, 2018 Report

Insp Jen Valentine urged people to remove abandoned cars - or they would be seized.

"We understand that there is currently a six mile tailback of traffic heading towards Glencoe," she said.

"Unfortunately drivers have decided to abandon their cars on the approach road as the car park is full, which is obstructing gritter vehicles trying to get through.

"Similarly at Nevis Range, cars are also being abandoned on the access road and there is a risk that tailbacks may affect the A82.

"These abandoned cars at both centres are posing a risk so I am urging anyone who has left their car to return and move it. Any cars not moved will be seized.

"It is great that so many people are wanting to take advantage of the good weather and skiing available in our area however, public safety on the roads is crucial and has to be our priority."

It came after Nevis Range reported "amazing conditions and great skiing" following several days of snowfall across Scotland.

Glencoe Mountain Resort also predicted an "awesome day" after overnight snow.