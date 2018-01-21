Climbers rescued from snow-covered ridge

Image copyright Rob Glendinning Image caption The climbers were rescued from a precarious position, next to a steep drop

Two climbers were airlifted to safety after being discovered in a "precarious position" on a mountain ridge.

The pair had survived a night without shelter in sub-zero temperatures after becoming stuck at 3,000 ft at Bidean Nam Bain in Glencoe.

Blizzard conditions prevented a mountain rescue team from reaching them after they raised the alarm on Friday.

They were finally winched to safety by a HM Coastguard helicopter at about 08:30 on Saturday.

Video footage of the dramatic rescue shows the ski tourers being plucked from the snow-covered mountain, close to a steep drop.

Image copyright Rob Glendinning Image caption The men were winched to safety by a coastguard rescue helicopter

Both men were taken to Torlundy, Fort William, before being handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

In a statement, HM Coastguard urged people not to put themselves in any "unnecessary danger" if they venture into the mountains.

"Remember to be prepared, UK mountains should not be underestimated as they can be unforgiving for even the most experienced people," it added.

"Severe weather conditions could mean a change in your environment within minutes and navigation could be difficult.

"White-out snow conditions could also make paths and tracks dangerously impassable."