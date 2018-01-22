Passengers escape injury as train derails

Image copyright NetworkRail Scotland Image caption Rail workers have been working to keep lines open in challenging weather conditions

A train has been derailed after a landslip on the West Highland Line.

Five passengers are thought to have been on board when the train came off the track early on Monday. No one was injured.

The line is blocked between Arisaig and Glenfinnan.

ScotRail has said services between Fort William and Mallaig will not run for the rest of the day.