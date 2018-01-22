Highlands & Islands

Cyclist seriously injured in collision near Ardersier

  • 22 January 2018

A 23-year-old cyclist has been receiving treatment for serious injuries following a collision involving a car.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the accident which happened at 14:50 on Saturday on the B9039 between Ardersier and the junction for Inverness Airport.

The woman has serious but non-life threatening injuries, said police.

The driver of the silver Toyota Yaris involved in the collision was uninjured.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites